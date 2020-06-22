College station man dies after motorcycle accident

BRYAN, Texas- Police have identified the victim of a fatal accident in Bryan over the weekend.

On June 20, 2020, at approximately 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the 1000 block of North Earl Rudder Frontage near Long Drive for an object in the road.

Officers discovered the object in the road was a dead man.

Police discovered 50-year-old Rolando Mendoza Rodriguez’s motorcycle lying in a grassy area off the roadway.

Investigators found that Rodriguez was traveling southbound on the feeder and struck a raised concrete median.

The driver did not have a license and was not wearing a helmet at the time.