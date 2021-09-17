College Station man gets life sentence in family violence case

A Brazos County Judge has sentenced 42-year-old Craig Allen Burleson to the maximum sentence of life in prison for assault family violence with previous conviction.

During the punishment phase of the trial, prosecutors presented evidence of an extensive criminal history, which included previous convictions for manslaughter, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and multiple charges related to violence and stalking related to multiple ex-girlfriends and an ex-wife.

The prosecutors noted that he had been previously sentenced to prison four times.

In a statement released following the sentence, the district attorney’s office noted that on January 5, 2019 officers from the College Station Police Department had responded to a local residence after several bystanders reported that a man was assaulting a woman in the front yard of a home.

One of the bystanders began recording the man breaking out the windows of the victim’s SUV with a golf club and threatening his victim with the metal club.

The camera footage also captured a man kicking the victim to the ground before leaving the scene before police arrived.

A few weeks later, Bryan Police were called to the victim’s workplace after a man matching Burleson’s description vandalized her vehicle, slashing the tires, smashing her newly repaired windshield and damaging the paint.

Other victims also turned up as time went by, including one who told them Burleson was a suspect in a Houston murder.

A search for the suspect resulted in him being found in the bathroom at Henderson Park where he was arrested and a weapon later connected to a crime in Houston was recovered.

The case was presented by Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Escue and Gretchen Connick, who issued the following statement following the sentencing: