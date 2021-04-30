College Station man killed in Burleson County crash

The Department of Public Safety reports a College Station man has died of injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night in Burleson County.

Initial reports indicate he was the driver of a pickup on State Highway 21 near Cook’s Point in Burleson County about 8:00 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the roadway and struck a tree.

He was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan where he later died.

The identity of the victim was being withheld Friday morning pending notification of next of kin.

April 29 2021 07:00 pm

