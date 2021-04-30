College Station man killed in Burleson County crash

The Department of Public Safety reports a College Station man has died of injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash that occurred Thursday night in Burleson County.

Initial reports indicate he was the driver of a pickup on State Highway 21 near Cook’s Point in Burleson County about 8:00 p.m. Thursday when he lost control of the vehicle, went off the roadway and struck a tree.

He was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Bryan where he later died.

The identity of the victim was being withheld Friday morning pending notification of next of kin.