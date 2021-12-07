College Station man killed in Madison County crash

The Department of Public Safety has identified the victim of a Monday night crash in Madison County as being 41-year-old Rosalio Villegas Garcia of College Station.

The victim was the operator of a 2019 Honda motorcycle that collided with a pickup on U.S. Highway 190 near Hollis road near North Zulch in Madison County about 9:00 p.m. Monday.

DPS Sgt Justin Ruiz said a 2015 Dodge pickup driven by 38-year-old Shena Williams of North Zulch had been going east on 190 when the driver attempted to make a U-turn.

The motorcycle was going west and struck the right passenger door of the pickup.

Williams was treated for injuries at the scene.

The investigation of the crash was still ongoing Tuesday morning.