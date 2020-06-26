College Station mayor to sign order requiring face masks in local businesses

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – College Station Mayor Karl Mooney is intending to sign an emergency order requiring face masks to be worn by workers and customers inside commercial businesses withing the city.

This was posted on the city’s official Twitter on Thursday night, and comes after 116 new COVID-19 cases and an additional virus-related death were reported in Brazos County.

Mayor Mooney’s order could be signed as soon as Thursday night, going into effect within a few days in order to allow College Station businesses to prepare for these protocols.

Source: City of College Station