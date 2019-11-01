College Station men busted for child porn

Four College Station men and one from Grimes County have been arrested for possession of child porn during a two week span in late October.

Arrested were 52-year-old Damon Todd Turner, 37-year-old Justin Howard Everett, 29-year-old Jason Dominguez, and 43-year-old Carl David Baxter all of College Station along with 35-year-old Enoch Santo Rivea of Bedias, Texas.

The investigation was conducted by the Child Exploitation Unit of the Texas Attorney General’s Office with the arrests made between October 23 and October 31.

Jason Dominguez, Carl David Baxter

The men were arrested after CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified the AG’s Office that Rivera uploaded child pornography to an internet service account, Everett and Dominguez uploaded child pornography to social media applications, and Turner and Baxter uploaded child pornography to an internet search engine. Investigators executed search warrants at each of the men’s residences.

Numerous digital devices were seized by the CEU to be examined by the Digital Forensics Unit. Rivera was transported to the Grimes County Jail, while Turner, Everett, Dominguez and Baxter were all transported to the Brazos County Jail.

“I commend the hard-working investigators from my office’s Child Exploitation Unit for stopping these child-predators from potentially harming more innocent children,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton. “This grotesque behavior is clearly rampant across the country and it serves as a reminder that we, as a community, must continue to protect the vulnerable from exploitation.”

Attorney General Paxton urges all parents and teachers to become aware of the risks children face on the internet and take steps to help ensure their safety.