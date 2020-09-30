College Station PD investigating overnight cases of Aggravated Robbery

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department is reporting two cases of Aggravated Robbery which took place overnight.

Police say both of these cases involve three unknown men entering a residence while displaying a firearm.

Officers responded to an apartment complex at 1501 Holleman Drive Monday night for a report of an Aggravated Robbery which had just occurred. Unknown suspects entered an apartment, displayed a firearm, and left with property which did not belong to them.

Officers then responded to the 3600 block of Davidson Drive early Tuesday morning for a report of an Aggravated Robbery which was in progress or had just occurred. Unknown suspects again entered a residence with a firearm.

If you have any information which could help investigators solve these crimes, you can call (979) 764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department

