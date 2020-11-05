College Station PD investigating series of overnight burglaries

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department needs your help as they investigate a series of overnight burglaries.

The department has reported at least 20 car burglaries throughout last night, with at least five guns stolen. Most of these burglaries occurred along University Drive East, or in the neighborhoods around Barron Road and William D. Fitch Parkway.

If you have any video which might show those involved, you can call 979-764-2606.

Source: College Station Police Department