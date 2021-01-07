College Station PD officer prevents sexual assault, suspect arrested

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A College Station Police officer stops an attacker and prevents a case of sexual assault.

The officer responded to an apartment parking lot in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway Thursday morning and arrived just in time to pull a man off of another individual, preventing a sexual assault.

The officer was dispatched to an assault in the parking lot after a hit-and-run crash. Both men had been in the hit-and-run suspect vehicle, which the victim vehicle had followed into the parking lot.

An uninvolved person walking through the parking lot saw the assault and told the suspect to stop in an effort to prevent the suspect from causing serious injury. The suspect then charged at and hit this person, knocked them to the ground, and removed articles of their clothing.

The officer arrived on the scene just as the suspect removed some of his own clothing and took further actions to perpetrate a sexual assault. Acting quickly and decisively, the officer ran up and pulled the suspect off of the other person.

Both victims suffered non-incapacitating injuries and were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

31-year-old Spencer Thomas Hanson, of Bryan, was arrested for Attempted Sexual Assault and Assault with Bodily Injury. Additional charges are possible.

Source: College Station Police Department