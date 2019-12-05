College Station PD searching for men in aggravated assault case

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department is searching for two men in a case of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

College Station officers were dispatched to The Cottages of College Station, located at 2300 Cottage Lane, in response to a report of two men who took out a handgun in a threatening manner at a resident as they attempted to gain entry to an apartment.

The two men were unsuccessful and fled the scene when police were called. No one was injured in the incident. Officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspects.

The two suspects were described as men in their late teens or early 20’s. One man was said to be wearing a white shirt, and the other man was reported to be wearing a bright green shirt.

This case has been turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department