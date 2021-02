COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department needs your help to find a missing girl.

16-year-old Jordan Lester left her residence at 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24th wearing a gray hoodie, sweatpants and black glasses with pink flowers. She’s about 5’2” and weighs 115 pounds.

If you see her, you can call (979) 764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department