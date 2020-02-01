College Station PD searching for missing girls

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department needs your help to find a pair of missing juveniles.

13-year-old Olivia Delara and Olivia Lyons did not go home after school on Friday. They are believed to be together.



Olivia Delara (left) and Olivia Lyons (right).

If you know of these girls’ whereabouts, you can call 979-764-3600 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

They were reported missing at about 6:20 p.m. Friday. There is no reason to believe they are in any danger.

Source: College Station Police Department