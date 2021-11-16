College Station PD searching for missing person

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department needs your help to find a missing person.

54-year-old Richard Travis Davidson was last seen on July 17 in the area of Krenek Tap Road and Dartmouth Street. He is believed to be in or around College Station – but he hasn’t contacted family or been seen for several months, and may have left the area.

Richard is described as American Indian/Alaskan Native, is 6’0″, weighs 230 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes.

If you have any information on Richard’s whereabouts, you can call (979) 764-3600.

