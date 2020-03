COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The College Station Police Department needs your help finding a missing teen. reporting a missing teen.

18-year-old Tawanna Scott was last seen in the 1000 block of Holleman Drive last Friday. She was wearing pajamas, a red jacket, and a pink bonnet.





(Courtesy: College Station Police Department)

If you know of Scott’s whereabouts, you can call College Station Police at 979-764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department