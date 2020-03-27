UPDATE: Missing College Station teen found

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: 15-year-old Sabrina Chavez has been found, according to the College Station Police Department.

Below is the original text from this story:

The College Station Police Department needs your help to find a missing teen.

15-year-old Sabrina Chavez was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on March 23 in the 1000 block of Harvey Road. Chavez is about five feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair with brown eyes and was wearing a black jacket and leggings with black/white Jordan shoes.

If you have any information on Chavez’s whereabouts, you can call 979-764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department