UPDATE: Missing College Station teen found

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – UPDATE: 15-year-old Sabrina Chavez has been found, according to the College Station Police Department.
Below is the original text from this story:
The College Station Police Department needs your help to find a missing teen.
15-year-old Sabrina Chavez was last seen around 10:00 p.m. on March 23 in the 1000 block of Harvey Road. Chavez is about five feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair with brown eyes and was wearing a black jacket and leggings with black/white Jordan shoes.
If you have any information on Chavez’s whereabouts, you can call 979-764-3600.
Source: College Station Police Department