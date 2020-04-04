Closings
College Station PD searching for missing teen

Ethan Contreras. (Courtesy: College Station PD)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – College Station Police are searching for a missing teen.

13-year-old Ethan Contreras is 5’5″, and was last seen in the area of Luther Street and Highlands Street at 4:45 p.m. Friday. Police say he was wearing a yellow shirt, dark shorts, black boots and carrying a black backpack and a blue sack.

Ethan has two birthmarks on his right cheek which look like scars, and a mole on his upper lip.

If you know of Ethan’s whereabouts, you can call 979-764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department

