College Station Police arrest man during active burglary

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- College Station Police report arresting a man after he broke into an apartment by damaging a bedroom window,

On December 16th, officers were dispatched to a burglary in progress at 1102 Autumn Circle #B.

The resident stated someone had entered her apartment by damaging a bedroom window and was still inside.

Officers surrounded the building and commanded the suspect to exit. The suspect eventually exited through the front door where he was detained without further incident.

Through investigation, it was determined that the suspect entered the apartment without the consent of the resident with the intent to commit theft.

The suspect, 21-year-old Cordell Machia Robertson, was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Habitation.