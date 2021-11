A welfare check call lead College Police to the discovery of two people dead in a motel room.

Officers made the discovery in the Motel 6 on the corner of Texas Avenue and Brentwood Drive around 1:50 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

Right now, investigators are not saying how the two people died.

They are not releasing the names of the deceased until family members are notified.