College Station Police warning residents to shelter in place

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- College Station Police is warning all residents within a half-mile of the 4000 block of College Main should SHELTER IN PLACE. Remain inside and lock doors and windows.

A search for an Aggravated Assault suspect, 29-year-old Jamarious Davis, is underway in Bryan, just north of Northgate.

Jamarious Davis is a suspect in an Aggravated Assault which occurred just after midnight at Motel 6 in College Station. A pre-teen juvenile was seriously injured in that incident.

Davis ran from SWAT and is believed to still be in the area.

If located, DIAL 911.

We will have more information when it becomes available