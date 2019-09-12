College Station resident robbed at home at gunpoint

College Station police report a woman who answered a knock on her door opened it to face a gun.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Luther Street West Wednesday night just after 9:00 p.m.

The victim said after she answered the door, two men forced their way into her home and removed items of what were described as ” personal property.”

They then left, leaving her upset but otherwise unharmed.

One suspect was described as a black male about five feet, eight inches tall with a short Afro haircut, bushy eyebrows and a gap between his teeth.

The other was described as five feet ten inches tall with a light build.

Police say the case is being listed as burglary of a habitation but that other additional charges are possible.

Burglary of a habitation is a first degree felony punishable by imprisonment of 5 to 99 years and a fine not to exceed $10,000.