College Station student in police custody after report of terroristic threat

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A College Station student is in police custody after a report of a terroristic threat.

Officers responded to Cypress Grove Intermediate School Wednesday morning, located at 900 Graham Road, for a report of a terroristic threat.

A student made a threat to harm another person at the school on Tuesday. This threat was communicated to another student. After school, the student who heard the threatening communication reported this threat to a parent. The school was alerted to the threat on Wednesday morning, and notified police. After an investigation, the student was taken into custody.

The department says there is no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat, and does not believe anyone else was involved. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call (979) 764-3600.

Source: College Station Police Department