College Station’s Easterwood Field to receive $1.2M in Coronavirus relief funds

WASHINGTON – Easterwood Field in College Station was awarded two federal grants totaling $1,178,287 in relief funds following the economic distress caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn announced Monday.

The funding, which was appropriated by Congress in December as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, comes through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“As we look to turn the corner on this deadly pandemic, it’s critical that Texas airports are given every resource they need to handle the coming increase in travel,” Sen. Cornyn said. “I applaud this announcement that will benefit the health and well-being of travelers in the Brazos Valley.”

Easterwood Field		CRRSA Act Funds: This grant provides economic relief funds for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.  $1,160,332
 
Easterwood Field		CRRSA Act Concessions: This grant provides economic relief from rent and minimum annual guarantees to on-airport car rental, on-airport parking, and in-terminal concessions located at primary airports.  $17,955
TOTAL $1,178,287

