Color uncasing ceremony to be held for soldiers returning from Korea

FORT HOOD, Texas – The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team from the 1st Cavalry Division will hold a color uncasing ceremony Thursday night at Cooper Field following a return flight from Korea.

Greywolf has completed their nine-month rotation in Korea, and their return flights have been coming in the last few weeks. The return of the unit’s colors signifies their official return to Fort Hood.

The time for the ceremony is subject to change based on the time the return flight lands.

Source: Fort Hood Press Center