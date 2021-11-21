Coming Together Event raises money for Waco Family Abuse Center

WACO– The Baylor Masonic Lodge partnered with the Waco Police Department to host an event benefiting the Waco Family Abuse Center.

They raised over $3,000 and collected items the center needs.



“You’d be surprised how hard it is just to keep the lights on,” Pablo Ramos said.

Ramos is the Master Mason for the Baylor Lodge #1235.

There was live music, food, games and activities for all ages.



“We want to make sure that the Family Abuse Center has the materials and financials that they need to support the people that they’re there helping out,” Chris Eaton said.

Eaton is the junior deacon for the Baylor Lodge #1235.

The Family Abuse Center provides resources and shelter for those in abusive relationships.



“A lot of people don’t realize all the stuff that the Family Abuse Center does for women and children, their safety is number one,” Ramos said.

Stumpy’s Hatchet House donated gift cards to raffle off and their parking lot for the event.



“We can’t make things happen without the community’s effort,” Ramos said.

Both men agree service is exactly what Masons do.



“Masons, we like to improve our community and make better men,” Eaton said. “Part of that is supporting the community, and any time that we can find something that we can do that’s a worthy cause or help the community be a better place or help somebody, we’re all about it.”

Ramos said this is the first event of it’s kind, but they hope to make it annual.

“Our job as Master Masons and being part of the Masonic community and the partnership is giving back to the community,” Ramos said. “That’s kind of what we do. We donate so much money every year to different organizations.”

