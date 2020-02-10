Commitment hearing set for Waco murder suspect

A hearing to confirm the commitment of a suspect in a Waco murder to the Austin State Hospital has been set for Tuesday in a McLennan County Court.

Marcus Dee Scott was to have been tried this week for the murder of 29-year-old Unekeyia Shanta Walker, but in a hearing Friday was determined to be incompetent to stand trial, being unable to communicate with counsel in understanding what was happening and to assist in his own defense.

If the commitment is confirmed, Scott would remain in the facility for 120 days the be re-evaluated to see if he would be able to stand trial.

Unekeyia Shanta Walker was found dead in her SUV outside a North Waco home in January 2016.

She was found in her Ford Explorer outside a home at 1917 North 15th after her family had been concerned that they had not heard from her in a couple of days.

The arrest affidavit indicated that the victim had been having trouble with the suspect and had just broken up with him, ending the relationship because it had become physically violent.

The affidavit also said that a relative had gone with her to ask Scott to leave her front porch and that Scott had been making threatening statements to her.

When she was first found, police were just carrying the case as a questionable death as there was no obvious signs of trauma, but when she was sent for an autopsy it was discovered there were broken bones in her neck that indicated she had been strangled.

There were also indications that she had received blunt force trauma to other parts of her body.