OAHU, Hawaii (FOX 44/KWKT) — Stationed with her family on the island Oahu in Hawaii, Karla Todd has witnessed what she says Hawaiian’s naturally do, rally together to pick one another up.

“People are taking it within their own hands and they are getting goods to people from food to diapers, medicines from different islands. It’s all coming and just through that pure love of people,” says Todd.

As Maui citizens adjust to a new reality, there has been conflict concerning whether people should continue vacationing on the different islands, considering Hawaii is a tourism destination.

Residents like Todd believe those recovering are in need of support and resources above all things.

“While I do think supporting of the Hawaiian islands as a whole can continue, I think there’s so many other ways that people can support Maui. And I personally, my family, does not think it’s by traveling there right now,” shares Todd.

Donations have been pouring in from all parts of the U.S. and even here locally in Waco.

However Todd declares recovery efforts still have a long way to go and for people to not forget about those in Maui.

“There are stories of true heroism, stories of absolute heart break but both sides need stories to be told. And we still have over 850 missing individuals. So keep the story alive.”

She adds one last message of hope.

“I can honestly tell you that they will absolutely rise from it,” promises Todd.

For additional ways you can help the victims and survivors of the Maui fires, you can visit here.