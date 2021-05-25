Community COVID-19 Testing Clinics Scheduled to End May 28th

Waco,Tx-COVID-19 testing provided by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will end Friday, May 28th.

Testing will remain available at local providers throughout McLennan County. Local clinics and pharmacies have COVID-19 testing available to the public. You may also use the DSHS test location finder to help locate a site near you.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention recommends anyone who has not been fully vaccinated and has symptoms of COVID-19 or has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 should get tested.