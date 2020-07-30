Community creates mural to spread human trafficking awareness

WACO, Texas – Jesus Said Love, an organization that works with human trafficking survivors, let the community give their headquarters a makeover Thursday to the tune of a mural aimed to provide hope and show solidarity with victims.

Emily Mills founded the organization and put on the event in honor of World Day Against Human Trafficking.

“Sometimes it feels like, when we get all this bad news and we hear all the bad things, we don’t have a way to get it out of us. Especially in quarantine,” Mills said. “This was an opportunity to get out and let all that energy, all that justice, let all the love, let all the peace, everything you want to say, and throw it up on the wall.”

With sex trafficking swirling in the national news cycle and the internet allowing for people to be more connected than ever, this makes for a dangerous time for people to be trafficked.

“The good news is more people are talking about this issue. The bad news is there’s a lot of misinformation out there,” Mills said. “I think we just wanted a chance to say, ‘Okay, we’re gonna intersect this because we’re already doing this work.’ We’ve been doing this work for 16 years. We’re not stopping. We’re running the marathon with survivors. And we’re building an incredible community.”

The community came out to answer the call. Even in the blistering heat, people of all ages came out and grabbed a paintbrush to add to the mural.

“I love that people have showed up,” Mills said. “We’ve had kids. We’ve had adults. It’s just beautiful. It’s a beautiful expression to use our creativity.”

Those who came out to help, like Waco resident Christian Spenner, saw an opportunity to make the best of a bad situation.

“It’s just beautiful that from this pain, there can be a response that is beautiful,” Spenner said. “It shows that there’s hope in it, and that there’s not any point where beauty can not arise from something.”

For more information on Jesus Said Love, and to listen to their podcast episode about human trafficking, you can click here.