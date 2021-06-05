Community flocks out to Family Health Expo for medical advice

WACO, Texas: People from all walks of life went to the Family Health Expo put on by Waco Family Medicine to get tests and medical consultations.

Those putting on the expo believe this is the perfect time to do it as the end of the COVID-19 pandemic draws nearer and nearer.

“People have foregone preventative care during the pandemic and maybe stayed away from the doctors and those annual well visits, and some people don’t have a relationship established with a doctor and so we wanted to give people that opportunity to find out what resources are available,” Emilie Cunningham of Waco Family Medicine said. “Don’t let cost keep you from seeking out that preventative care.”

The cost of Saturday’s clinic was absolutely free, offering screenings for things like blood pressure and vision tests.

“A lot of people don’t realize what’s out there and they come to events like this and they can see what help they can get and what’s available for everybody,” Waco resident Wayne Ledbetter said. “That’s the main thing because everybody needs help.”

With almost 30 health vendors available for free, the expo provides a unique opportunity to families who otherwise might not be able to get this kind of help.

“One thing COVID-19 has taught us is that not everyone has access to care or has had the opportunity to go and see their physician or they’ve been cut out or too scared to go in because of COVID-19, that’s really what this important for,” Ashley Bearden of Waco family Medicine said.

Waco Family Medicine hopes to make this an annual event.