Killeen community invited to assist in prioritizing use of federal funds

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen Community Development Department and the Community Development Advisory Committee (CDAC) will host community planning meetings on February 20 and March 4 to gain public input in development of the Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Action Plan.

The Annual Action Plan establishes priority community needs and disbursement of federal U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funds. Funds can be used for programs, services, public facilities and public improvements that address local needs in areas such as health, employment, education, homelessness, the elderly and veterans.

Community planning meetings are part the City of Killeen Citizen Participation Plan, which seeks to engage community leaders, stakeholders, developers, lenders, non-profit and for-profit entities, and other interested parties in the planning process. Meetings are also in accordance with HUD’s general requirements for grant programs that encourage and involve residents, including persons of predominantly low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, in the development of annual strategies to address community needs.

Meetings are expected to last 90 minutes and will begin with a presentation about the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnership (HOME) Programs. Attendees will then participate in identifying and prioritizing strategies to address local needs.

A new digital component will record real-time results from participants through web and text technology. Attendees are encouraged to bring a mobile phone or tablet, but this is not required to participate.

Results of the community planning meetings will be combined with established priorities in the Fiscal Year 2020-2022 Consolidated Strategic Plan to identify funding priorities for allocations October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

The first meeting is scheduled February 20 at 6:00 p.m. at the Human Resources Building, located at 718 N. 2nd Street, Suite B, at the Killeen Arts and Activities Center campus. The second meeting will be March 4 at 6:00 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center, located at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. There is no cost to attend.

For more information about these meetings or Community Development programs, you can visit killeentexas.gov/plan.