Community leadership development program accepting applications for fall enrollment

WACO, Texas – The application for the 11th round of the LeadershipPLENTY Institute in Waco is now open.

Those interested can apply to be part of a select group to receive leadership training and development in this six-month, cohort-based program. LeadershipPLENTY is designed to make civic leadership training available to those who may not consider themselves leaders, but have much to offer our community and to strengthen the skills of those who hold leadership positions.

“Without leadership representation from all of our community, we’re building a ship that won’t float. Our ideas and plans won’t be fully informed and we won’t reach our full potential,” said Jeremy Everett, executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty. “We need leadership voices and decisions to come from across our community, and the LeadershipPLENTY Institute helps us do that.”

To attend the LeadershipPLENTY Institute, those interested need to complete an application first. Anyone over the age of 18 can apply. Once applications are reviewed, selected individuals will be notified, and the courses start this September.

Participants go through a ten-module curriculum – including topics such as managing conflict, leading meetings, building strategic partnerships, communicating for change, and more. Each module is approximately four hours long, and there is a morning session and evening session to accommodate schedules, though participants are asked to commit to either morning or evening for the entire ten-module curriculum. Graduates of the program gain valuable skills, deepen their network of friends and partners, and are positioned to lead the Waco area into the future.

“The Community Visioning Project identified so many great hopes and dreams that this community had for itself,” said Kris Olson, community leader and member of the Today’s Action Tomorrow’s Leaders steering committee. “One of those hopes was for a much larger and much more diverse pool of people who could serve in a variety of leadership positions in the Waco area—everything from elected offices, to appointed commissions, to nonprofit boards of directors, to heading up neighborhood groups, and so on. The Waco Foundation volunteered to take responsibility for coordinating this leadership development work and support the LeadershipPLENTY Institute. The graduates are among some of the finest leaders in Waco.”

The LeadershipPLENTY Institute offers leadership training and skills to develop and broaden the community’s network of leaders. “We know that good leadership skills can be found in people from all walks of life,” Olson said, “Imagine what our community would look like if everyone had access to leadership training and leadership roles?”

The LeadershipPLENTY Institute is underwritten by the Waco Foundation and offered at no cost. The deadline to apply is August 13, 2021. You can apply or nominate someone at todaysactiontomorrowsleaders.org.

Source: LeadershipPLENTY Institute – Waco