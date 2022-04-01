WACO, Texas – The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has teamed up with the Waco Independent School District and Transformation Waco to create a community outreach vaccine clinic event at the Estella Maxey and Kate Ross Apartment Complexes on April 3 and 9.

The group worked together to brainstorm innovative ways to administer vaccines in the community, and assist students currently enrolled at Waco ISD, and are delinquent on their state mandated immunizations.

Events will be hosted on site on the weekends to minimize any barriers to accessing care for at-risk community members.

During the vaccine clinic events, hot dogs will be served, and the Waco Housing Authority will be giving out $40 gift cards to individuals who reside in the 76704 and 76706 zip codes who receive their first or secnd dose of the COVID vaccines.

Vaccine clinic events schedule:

Sunday, April 3

Kate Ross Community Center

1115 Cleveland Ave, Waco, TX 76706

Noon – 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

Estella Maxey Community Center

1809 J.J. Flewellen, Waco, TX 76704

Noon – 3 p.m.

For more information, you can contact Chris Shelley at chriss@wacotx.gov, or by calling 254-855-7277.