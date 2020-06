WACO, Texas – A second peaceful protest is scheduled in Waco in wake of the death of George Floyd.

The CommUNITY Peaceful Rally for Change will begin this Saturday at 4:00 p.m., with scheduled speakers and performers, and with the mic open for protesters afterwards.

There will also be a march at 6:30 p.m. starting at the right side of the Suspension Bridge.

