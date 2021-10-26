Community picnic nets thousands for autism network

From Left to Right:: Ric Maddox, Mayor Phillip Bagley, Lane Fisher, Stacy Rodriguez, and Bob Meneely

The Gholson community raised almost $5,000 for children with autism through a picnic and fundraiser.

Gholson Mayor Phillip Bagley presented a check for $4,947,06 to the Heart of Texas Autism Network this past weekend.

The picnic took place on September 18th, with hundreds of people in attendance.

Mayor Bagley thanked all of the sponsors who took part in the fundraising event and the Gholson community for supporting the cause.

If you live in the Gholson Community and your child has been affected by Autism you may contact HOTAN at (254) 863-1131 for assistance