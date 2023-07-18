LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – 3 people died in the tragic fire and the survivors all lost their homes and belongings. Thankfully, the American Red Cross and local community members are stepping up to make a difference.

When the American Red Cross arrived at the Northgate Apartments in Lacy Lakeview, the found nothing but charred remains and chaos. So they went right to work.

“We started providing casework to them and immediate assistance, whether the families need shelter, clothing, toiletry items, whatever they need. We are there to support them” says Regional Communications Manager Delia Castillo.

The organization is providing housing to those in need as well as financial resources.

“We know that some families do have a place to stay, and whether it is with friends or family, we provide that financial means for them to be able to purchase clothes, food, medical equipment, any prescriptions, any eyeglasses that were perished in the fire,” says Castillo.

Rebuilding lives is the mission, locals like Tina Roberts, with the Colton’s Comfort organization are also helping survivors with donated clothing. Her goal is to keep donations in storage for tragedies like the Lacy Lakeview fire.

“As you can see, we have lots of clothes for the people that lost everything in the fire. And we just want to give back to them and want to thank the community because we can’t do this without the support of the community and all the donations that come in,” Roberts.

If you would like to donate or in need of clothing after the fire you can go to 3712 Cumerland in Waco to pick up items. Tina says she will continue to provide clothes for as long as the survivors have a need.