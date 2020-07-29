Community reacts to Killeen ISD reopening plans

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Independent School District held their school board meeting on Tuesday night – giving a chance for the community to voice their opinions on the district’s recent decision to reopen their campuses on September 8.

While the district is trying to stay steadfast with this date, some spokespeople for Killeen teachers didn’t agree with the decision.

“We do not only not want to have extremely high numbers of students, parents, KISD staff and community members not only sick with this virus,” one spokeswoman said. “We do not want to jeopardize the health facilities in our area.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Tuesday that local public health districts can not order school districts to delay reopening.

Another spokesman said the public health district made the right call and students and faculty may be at risk.

“Studies are now showing that kids can get and spread COVID just as much as adults,” he said. “One in four, the most commonly occurring data point, it’s the number of COVID cases in Bell County between the 20 and 29 year old age group. And the largest.”

According to Superintendent Dr. John Craft, he believed the Health District did have the authority to push back reopen dates when they made the decision.

“That authority was provided to the county health experts,” Craft said. “That’s kind of getting lost, but that absolutely was provided to the county public health offices.”

For those representing the teachers, they are looking for safety to be the number one priority.

“Please show the KISD community that people really do come first,” the spokesman said. “Remain closed to in-person learning until the science, not the politics, say it’s safe to do again, and do it now, before time runs out.”

Community members also expressed concern over the sanitation of school buses and air filters in the schools.