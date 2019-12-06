Complaint about noise leads to assault arrest

Temple police found themselves dealing with a more serious charge after initially responding to a noise complaint call Thursday night.

Temple Police Spokesman Chris Christoff said about 10:00 p.m. Thursday officers went to the 1300 block of South 23rd Street on the noise complaint, and while there were approached by a woman with a visible injury to her face.

She said the man she was living with had hit her in the face earlier and told officers he was trying to do it again.

Officers spoke with neighbors gathering more information and spoke with one man who claimed the same man had confronted him and struck him with a walking stick.

Officers identified the suspect as 59-year-old Douglas Ford.

Officers entered a home and were able to take Ford into custody on charges of aggravated assault and family violence.