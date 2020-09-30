Concerns over the 2020 Census grow as the deadline approaches

WACO, Texas – The 2020 Census is coming to an abrupt end next week, and this could cause some issues for cities that have not finished conducting it.

“We’ve heard from the federal government that the Census ends on October 5th. That’s next Monday. So it’s imperative that people fill out their Census today,” says Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver.

The deadline to get responses to the U.S. Census has danced around several times. It is now October 5th, which has left cities scrambling to get the numbers and worrying about a miscount.

“There is a big risk of us being miscounted, especially with us being a college town. We are right now running fur percentage points behind where we were in 2010. Every single person that does not get counted will cost our region $15,000 over the next ten years. It’s a ten-year impact. It also affects our representation at the local, state, and federal government,” says Mayor Deaver.

Census workers have been going door-to-door, but there are concerns that COVID-19 has impacted their abilities.

“It’s hard to know how COVID-19 has affected it. It certainly probably has had some effect. I think people are less likely to answer the door if someone comes to the door. It has been harder for the workers to get out and do their job,” says Mayor Deaver.

Waco leaders are asking that you fill out your Census forms as soon as possible.

“State and federal funding is based on Census numbers. If you’re not counted, that just takes away one person – in many cases, a full family – from being counted as one of our population here in McLennan County. Every one of those is going to cost us $15,000 over the next ten years in state and federal funding,” says Mayor Deaver.

There is still time to fill out the paper forms, but doing it online may be easier.

“That is by far the easiest way if you have access to the internet. You can even do it with a smart phone. You just need to go to 2020census.gov and fill it out,” says Mayor Deaver.

To fill out the 2020 Census, you can click here.