Concerns surrounding municipal water plants grow after hacker tries to poison Florida town’s water supply

WACO, Texas – A water plant in Oldsmar, Florida had a scary moment over the weekend when a hacker tried to poison the water supply.

“Most importantly, the public was never in danger,” says Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

The hacker increased the amount of Sodium Hydroxide, also known as Lye, in the town’s water supply.

A plant supervisor reversed the problem before the situation became dangerous and the increased amount of Sodium Hydroxide got into the system, but experts are concerned other municipal water systems could be at risk.

Jonathan Echols, the Public Relations Coordinator for Wacos Water utility Services, says the city is on top of it.

“That system is really secure. They would have to have credentials to be able to do that,” says Echols.

According to Echols, numerous protocols are in place to prevent anything from happening to the city’s water supply.

“We use day tanks for treatment, so there is only a certain amount of chemical that would be able to be dumped in. Even if someone did somehow gain access to some sort of control, like what happened there, and was trying to increase a chemical that is dumped in, there would only be a certain amount they could dump in,” says Echols.

The City of Waco also has people monitoring the water supply 24/7, with other additional security measures in place.

“There are sensors that monitor for changes in the water quality, so there would be alarms that would go off. We are also sampling the water hourly,” says Echols.

Echols assures that Waco’s water facilities are up to the task of keeping everyone safe and hydrated.

“We have good people in place here, and we are monitoring and doing everything we can to make sure that the water is high quality and safe to be able to be delivered,” says Echols.