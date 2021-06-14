Concert series ‘Under Summer Skies’ coming to Magnolia

WACO, Texas – Wacoans, your summer just got a bit more musical.

Magnolia just announced their first ever summer concert series. Under Summer Skies is a four-date series featuring a diverse collection of artists that Chip, Joanna and the entire Magnolia team are hosting.

The concert series allows guests to return to events in smaller settings. The first and last concerts are capped at 1,500 people and held on the Silos Stage lawn. The middle two concerts are capped at 300 and held at Magnolia Press Patio. Tickets are on sale now!