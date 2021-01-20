Condolences roll in for the woman known as ‘Mama Baris’

Well-known Waco restaurant Baris Restaurant that Mary Imeri has passed away. Imeri, known to many as ‘Mama Baris’, died on January 16th.

The restaurant’s Facebook page says there was a small funeral and ceremony held because of COVID-19.

Hundreds of people shared their thoughts and memories of ‘Mama Baris’ on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Some called her a treasure and an icon, while others remembered the warm greetings she bestowed on her guests.

There are plans for a gathering at Baris on Monday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., because that is the place where she loved to be the most. All are invited to attend at the restaurant located at 904 N. Valley Mills Drive.