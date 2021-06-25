‘Cone with a Cop’ returns to Copperas Cove

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – It’s time for the third annual Cone with a Cop!

Officers from the Copperas Cove Police Department, Coryell County Sherrif’s Office and the Lampasas County Sherriff’s Office will be at Waffle Cone, located at 508 Cove Terrace, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

For the event, Waffle Cone is supplying free ice cream to children ages 12 and under.

The mission of Cone with a Cop is to allow young residents to interact with officers in a

friendly and relaxed environment. Children frequently see law enforcement in

stressful or volatile situations.

KIDDO cards will be available to the first 150 children during this event. The KIDDO Card is a

child identification card created to identify a child twelve years of age or younger. The card will

contain the child’s full name, date of birth, gender, hair color, eye color, height, weight,

parent/guardian’s name, address, and a current photo.

The card is designed to be maintained by the parent/guardian to identify a child if necessary, and is not to be held by a child as a form of self-identification.

The Exchange Club of Copperas Cove will be providing “Kid Military Dog Tags”. Parents can

decide what information is printed on the dog tags. Kid Military Dog Tags, speak for your kids

if they are too young or confused to speak for themselves in emergency situations like being

lost.

Source: Copperas Cove Police Department