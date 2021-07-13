Confessed rapist gets maximum sentence for sex assault

A Brazos County court has assessed a maximum 20-year sentence for 21-year-old Justin Batten after he entered a guilty plea in connection with a 2019 attack on an 18-year-old girl.

Batten was also given a 19 year sentence for the additional charge of aggravated kidnapping in the case.

The victim was attacked after she had closed up a sandwich shop where she worked.

The victim was grabbed from behind, placed in a choke hold and dragged her behind some nearby dumpsters.

Police were able to recover surveillance video from nearby stores that was used to help identify Batten as a suspect.

They also obtained a search warrant for his home a recovered clothing matching what had been seen in the video.

DNA evidence completed the case for the prosecution.

Assistant District Attorneys Brian Baker and Jessica Escue who worked the case issued a statement saying, “Justin Batten is the reason we can never tell our children that they don’t have to be afraid of the dark. He came out of the night and violently attacked a young woman who was doing nothing but working hard and minding her own business.”