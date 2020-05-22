Conflicting stories surface in Waco teen’s shooting death

WACO, Texas – More details are coming out raising questions about the shooting in Waco Tuesday night which left 19-year-old Michael Ray Brooks Jr. dead.

According to an arrest affidavit, Nicosia Harlan, who is accused of shooting and killing Michael Ray Jr., told officers he went to Lasker Avenue to confront the people who assaulted a relative, and he took a rifle along for protection.

Reports say he told police that while he spoke with someone at the residence, Brooks took out a pistol and shot in his direction and Harlan then fired back, hitting brooks and two other people.

But Brook’s family says that can’t be true. Michael Ray Brooks, Sr. says he was on the phone with his son as everything unfolded.

“I heard him say, ‘Put the gun down! Put the gun down!’ And next thing I knew, I heard gunshots. So I don’t see how it was possible that my son shot first, because he was speaking with me,” the teen’s father told FOX44.

Police also got a different story from witnesses on the scene. They say it started with an argument among a group of girls, then Brooks stepped in. They say this is when Harlan showed up and started shooting.

Michael Ray Brooks, Sr. says this accurately reflects what he heard over the phone just before his son was shot and killed.

“He said, He’s back, dad. He’s back with a gun.’ That’s what I heard him say, and I heard my son ask twice, ‘Put the gun down!’ Then I heard a gunshot, and I immediately told her to call 9-1-1,” Brooks Sr. said.

Brooks family says today they dont know why Harlan was charged with manslaughter and not murder.

“I got to put my son six feet under, and this guy will be out celebrating doing probably whatever while we’re sitting out here watching our son be buried,” he said.

FOX44 News learned Friday morning that Nicosia Harlan was released Thursday after posting a $50,000 bond. The Brooks family says this is hard to wrap their heads around right now.

“You let a murderer out on the street, he done it to my son, he’ll do it to someone else’s son,” the teen’s father said.

Their hope today is that while police get to the bottom of what happened Tuesday night, there’s an end to senseless killings.

“Need to stop the gun violence. That’s the message. It needs to stop. Something needs to be done about it. In all of the bad areas, something needs to be done about it,” Brooks Sr. said.