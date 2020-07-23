Congressional candidates discuss schools’ fall return to classes

WACO, Texas – Schools and their timelines for re-opening this fall have been the center of conversation among Central Texas families and school districts.

Candidates facing off in Texas Congressional District 17 are sharing where they stand when it comes to school re-openings.

Rick Kennedy, the Democratic candidate, says he would like to see school districts take fewer chances when it comes to risking public health amid the pandemic.

“We don’t want to take a chance with folks, right? We’ve already taken a chance with 140,000 Americans, and they’re dead. We’ve got to protect the folks, especially those who are likely to be hard hit if they do contract it,” Kennedy said.

Republican Candidate Pete Sessions on the other hand, like President Trump, says getting students back into the classroom is a more urgent matter. But he would like to see it done safely.

“I am for saying we’re going to open up our schools. We’re going to wear our masks. We’re going to be cautious and careful,” said Sessions.

Both candidates say special provisions need to be made for teachers, and staff members who have underlying conditions – but they part ways on what those protocols are.

For example, Kennedy supports online instruction for teachers at risk while Sessions supports making special provisions for those teachers on campus depending on the circumstance.

“The school system’s going to have to decide that they may use this teacher that does not want to be in that classroom. Fine. Let’s find a circumstance. But to assume that a teacher would just sit at home and not be useful when we need our teachers, I think that would be a mistake,” said Sessions.

“If anybody with one of those comorbidities that indicates that COVID-19 might affect them very seriously or can be fatal, those folks should be allowed to deliver instruction remotely regardless of what the current situation might dictate,” Kennedy said.

Both candidates say they agree with district leaders using their authority to require masks, saying as long as those decisions are centered around the health and safety of students and employees.