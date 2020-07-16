Congressional candidates prepare for November election

After Tuesday night’s runoff elections, the race for the 17th and 31st Congressional District seats in Texas has taken shape.

The democrat candidates from both districts are political newcomers and face stiff, experienced competition in Congressmen John Carter (31st District) and Pete Sessions (17th District.)

31st District candidate Donna Imam is battling Carter for what would be her first political office. One of her platforms is reviving her idea of the “American dream” through employment opportunities and livable wages.

“It’s time for us to bring change to this district, the district is demanding it and our only challenge is getting our message to the voters that we can transform this district,” Imam said. “We can bring high wage jobs all across this district.”

Carter has represented the 31st District in Congress since 2003. In a statement to FOX 44, he said, “while we’ve accomplished many victories for Texas’ 31st District, there’s still more work to be done.”

Pete Sessions won the runoff in the 17th District and after 22 years in Congress representing two different districts (the 17th would be his third,) he believes he is the leader the district needs.

“At a time when leaders need to lead and people need a clear message of what they will be for and where we really need to use our leadership abilities, I will be more than just a vote,” Sessions said.

Sessions will go against Rick Kennedy, a democrat who entered politics in 2017. Kennedy says the Congressman is gerrymandering. He also believes Sessions’ lack of progress will help the democrat challenger in the election.

“Whether it’s the problems in our healthcare systems, whether it’s immigration, whether it’s climate change, any of these issues, they have all been festering for decades,” Kennedy said. “They’ve all grown out of control in the time that Pete Sessions was in Congress and they managed to do nothing about it.”

The general election will be held on Nov. 3.