Congressional delegation at Ft Hood looking into deaths

A Congressional delegation has come to Fort Hood to gather information on recent deaths of Fort Hood soldiers.

Members of the House Armed Services Committee and the Committee of Oversight and reform are meeting with soldiers and leadership teams to receive information on the events that have occurred over the past few months.

“We are fully committed to supporting the congressional delegation and having an open discussion with the congressional members about the recent events at Fort Hood,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson IV, III Corps Deputy Commanding General.

“Our goal is to provide them detailed information to ensure they have a full understanding of the challenges facing Fort Hood, and what we are doing right now to address the issues,” said Richardson.

A statement issued by the delegation noted that so far this year, nearly 30 servicemembers at the base have died, including eight killed in accidents, six suicides, five homicides, and two related to illness. The cause of six other deaths is undetermined.

Members of the congressional delegation include Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif; Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas; Rep. Gilbert Cisneros, D-Calif.; Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass.; Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.; Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas; and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

The delegation has planned a press conference for 5:30 p.m. to speak about their findings. We will livestream that here and air it during FOX44 News @ 5:30 p.m.