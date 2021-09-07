Congressman Carter joins call for Congressional honor for those killed in Kabul attack

Congressman John Carter whose district includes part of Fort Hood has joined with over 200 others in introducing legislation to award the Congressional Gold Medal to the 13 service members who were killed in the Kabul terrorist attack.

“The men and women who gave their lives protecting their fellow Americans in Afghanistan made the ultimate sacrifice and represent the best America has to offer. My heart is heavy for the thirteen new Gold Star families and I hope they know that the actions of their loved ones will never be forgotten. That is why I am honored to cosponsor this important piece of legislation and make it known that their sacrifices were not in vain, and that their dedication to this country will be forever honored.”

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest expression of national appreciation bestowed by Congress and is awarded to individuals or institutions that demonstrate distinct achievements or contributions to our nation.

This legislation will award the Congressional Gold Medal to Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, Sgt. Nicole Gee, Cpl. Hunter Lopez, Cpl. Daegan Page, Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, Lance Cpl. David Lee Espinoza, Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak and Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss.