Congressman Carter to visit KISD students

Congressman John Carter will get a close look at career and technical education in Killeen ISD during a visit Thursday.

The Congressman will visit with students and tour the Killeen ISD Career Center to view the more than 40 programs of study in Career Technical Educational fields at the facility.

Congressman Carter will join the students for lunch to talk about their hopes and plans for the future, then will take a formal tour of the campus.

KISD offers business partnerships, work-based learning for students, certifications, licensing, college credit opportunities and hands-on learning experiences through the center.