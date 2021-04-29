Congressman John Carter seeks banning housing immigrants on military installations

Congressman John cart, whose district includes portions of Fort Hood, has introduced legislation seeking to ban housing illegal immigrants on military installations.

The proposed legislation is called the READI Act, or ” Resist Executive Amnesty on Defense Installations.”

In fiscal year 2017, Representative Carter included language in the National Defense Authorization Act that prevents the housing of illegal aliens on military installations unless the Department of Defense certifies to Congress that their presence will not impact the readiness of the service members stationed there.

“As the crisis at the border intensifies, the Biden administration is looking to house the overflow of illegal immigrants on America’s military installations,” said Representative Carter. “President Biden’s failures along the border should not become the burden of our service members or military families. The United States military has one job; to protect the homeland and housing illegal immigrants on military installations detracts from that mission. I urge President Biden to prioritize securing the southern border and quell the influx of illegal immigrants pouring into the country, instead of focusing on providing them housing on military bases.”

Initial co-sponsors include Brian Babin (TX-36), Kay Granger (TX-12), Mike Bost (IL-12), Louie Gohmert (TX-01), Michael McCaul (TX-10), Roger Williams (TX-25), Paul Gosar (AZ-04), Mo Brooks (AL-05), Doug LaMalfa (CA-01), Jeff Duncan (SC-03), Pete Sessions (TX-17), Troy Nehls (TX-22), John Rutherford (FL-04), Ken Calvert (CA-42), Tom Cole (OK-04).